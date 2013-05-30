NEW YORK May 30 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Thursday as the latest economic data indicated that central bank stimulus measures would remain intact.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8.98 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,311.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.39 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,650.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.22 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,474.73.