NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks traded flat at the open on Thursday, after data pointed to an economy that may have stalled while investors grapple with the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 6.28 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,413.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.34 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,312.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.92 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,836.44.