NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday ahead of the start to a two-day policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve at which the central bank is widely expected to unveil new measures to stimulate the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.23 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,051.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.70 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,383.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.80 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,945.04.