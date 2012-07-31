BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures says IVL Finance to undertake consumer finance business
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday ahead of the start to a two-day policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve at which the central bank is widely expected to unveil new measures to stimulate the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.23 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,051.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.70 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,383.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.80 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,945.04.
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)