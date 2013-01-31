NEW YORK Jan 31 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as economic data continued to paint a mixed picture of the economy and as investors sifted through a host of corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.05 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,894.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.81 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,500.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.55 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,141.75.