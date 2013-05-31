US STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors seek fresh catalysts
May 31 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, pressured by weak oil prices, with investors looking for fresh catalysts to trade on.
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday as investors took profit following a recent rally, though the market remained on track to close out a seventh straight month of gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 59.13 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,265.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.36 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,648.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.97 points, or 0.46 percent, at 3,475.33.
May 31 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, pressured by weak oil prices, with investors looking for fresh catalysts to trade on.
May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd