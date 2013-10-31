US STOCKS-Weak jobs data, Syria missile strike spark safe-haven bets
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement as investors digested the latest round of corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.27 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,594.49, the S&P 500 lost 0.29 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,763.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.508 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,925.112.
