NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened mostly flat on Friday following a payroll report that was much better than expected.

While the report was an encouraging read on the labour market, investors said Wall Street's gains over the week made further advances unlikely.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 7.07 points, or 0.04 percent, at 16,565.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.72 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,884.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 9.16 points, or 0.22 percent, at 4,136.62.

For the week, the Dow is up 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 is up 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.4 percent.

