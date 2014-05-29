Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday with the S&P 500 hitting a record high after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter due to weather but signs indicated activity has since rebounded.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.95 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,670.13, the S&P 500 gained 5.62 points or 0.29 percent, to 1,915.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.10 points or 0.38 percent, to 4,241.17.
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.