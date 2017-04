Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Friday, with the S&P 500 gaining for a sixth day to a fresh record high and on track for a fourth weekly gain over the past five.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 19.78 points, or 0.12 percent, to 16,941.24, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.87 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,961.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 5.36 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,364.69.

Technology stocks underperformed, weighed by Oracle (ORCL.N), which fell 5 percent after results missed expectations.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)