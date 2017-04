Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as the latest economic data came in below expectations, giving investors further reasons to take profits amid ongoing tension in Iraq.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 8.16 points or 0.05 percent, to 16,809.97, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.81 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,948.17 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.78 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,341.58.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)