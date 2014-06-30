Asian stocks recoup losses in cautious trade; oil supports
HONG KONG Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as steadying commodity prices, especially crude oil, prompted some bargain hunting by investors.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks were little changed after the open on Monday ahead of business activity and home sales data, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes set to close a sixth straight quarter of gains - a streak not seen in more than 14 years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.28 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,836.56, the S&P 500 lost 0.42 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,960.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.12 points to 4,397.81.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
HONG KONG Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as steadying commodity prices, especially crude oil, prompted some bargain hunting by investors.
SINGAPORE Oil prices regained some ground on Thursday after steep losses the previous day, with a slight drop in U.S. crude inventories stoking hopes that a global supply overhang might slowly retreat.