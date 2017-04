A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday as investors continued to hold off from making big bets going into the start of corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.21 points or 0.35 percent, to 16,965, the S&P 500 lost 5.43 points or 0.27 percent, to 1,972.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.12 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,442.42.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)