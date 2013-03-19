NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks erased earlier gains on Tuesday, with the S&P and Nasdaq turning negative while the Dow was flat, as investors continued to worry about the economic situation in Cyprus.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.97 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,470.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,551.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.82 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,234.77.