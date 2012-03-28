NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday after data showed durable goods orders were weaker than expected in February.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 11.21 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,208.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.02 points, or 0.00 percent, to 1,412.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 4.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,124.96.