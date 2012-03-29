NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its third straight decline as jobless claims data failed to meet heightened market expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.11 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,091.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 4.91 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,400.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 17.52 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,087.44.