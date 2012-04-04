US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, despite stronger-than-expected private sector payrolls data, after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting published Tuesday suggesting further monetary stimulus action is unlikely.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 118.82 points, or 0.90 percent, to 13,080.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 12.82 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,400.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 33.13 points, or 1.06 percent, to 3,080.44.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: