NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks dropped at the open on Monday in the wake of Friday's much weaker-than-expected report on March U.S. job creation.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 143.42 points, or 1.10 percent, to 12,916.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 17.03 points, or 1.22 percent, to 1,381.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 42.13 points, or 1.37 percent, to 3,038.37.