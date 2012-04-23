US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday on weak European data and renewed anxiety over how the region would tackle its debt crisis, while Wal-Mart slumped after a report it stymied a probe into bribery allegations.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 145.61 points, or 1.12 percent, to 12,883.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 15.53 points, or 1.13 percent, to 1,363.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 35.20 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2,965.25.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.