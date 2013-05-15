GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks pared their gains on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq turning negative as Apple Inc extended its decline and fell 4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.67 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,229.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.51 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,652.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.29 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,457.32.
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure