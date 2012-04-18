NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors digested the latest round of earnings, including reports from IBM and Intel.

Both Intel Corp and International Business Machines Corp fell a day after reporting results. IBM lost 1.9 percent to $203.41 and Intel was off 2.7 percent to $27.70.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.17 points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,046.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.74 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,385.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.55 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,032.27.