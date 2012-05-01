NEW YORK May 1 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited data on the manufacturing sector that could offer insight into the pace of the economic recovery.

Some downbeat reports, seen as evidence that growth was slowing, have contributed to recent equity weakness, with the S&P 500 ending April with its first negative month since November.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.40 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,205.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.17 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,396.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.90 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,043.46.