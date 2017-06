NEW YORK May 18 U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, with equities unchanged by the delayed market debut of Facebook.

Facebook rose 11 percent to $42 in early trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.34 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,435.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.64 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,305.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.14 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,808.55.