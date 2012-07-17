NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks turned negative on Tuesday as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank stands ready to offer additional monetary support to an economy that has slowed significantly, but provided few details.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.67 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,702.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.34 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,350.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.51 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,887.43.