NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Monday, after four weeks of gains for the Dow and the S&P 500, ahead of data on factory orders.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.84 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,658.39, the S&P 500 gained 5.78 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,767.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.77 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,932.813.