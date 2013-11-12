BRIEF-Ishan Dyes and Chemicals updates on plans to increase pigment blue production capacity
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
NEW YORK Nov 12 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday, a day after the Dow ended at a record high as investors shifted focus to how soon the Federal Reserve may begin reducing stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.48 points or 0.13 percent, to 15,762.62, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,767.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.333 points or 0.34 percent, to 3,906.457.
* Worries over political tensions support gold prices * Spot gold may hit $1,241/oz -technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.21 percent on Monday * Silver touches over 2-wk lows in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 11 Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,257.88 per ounce by 0744 GMT,