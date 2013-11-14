NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday ahead of a congressional hearing on the nomination of Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chair, while a slide in Cisco shares weighed on each of the major indexes.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.46 points or 0.03 percent, to 15,817.17, the S&P 500 gained 0.71 points or 0.04 percent, to 1,782.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.371 points or 0.21 percent, to 3,957.205.