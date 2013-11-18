US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday, with the Dow and S&P extending record highs as trading continues to focus on economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.6 points or 0.27 percent, to 16,005.3, the S&P 500 gained 2.48 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,800.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.073 points or 0.05 percent, to 3,988.041.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
