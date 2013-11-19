NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. stocks opened flat at the open on Tuesday after the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs the previous session, with a few earnings reports expected to dominate trading amid a lack of broad market catalysts.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.07 points or 0.12 percent, to 15,995.09, the S&P 500 lost 0.3 points or 0.02 percent, to 1,791.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.668 points or 0.02 percent, to 3,948.397.