NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks edged modestly higher at the open on Wednesday after data on spending and inflation gave the Federal Reserve room to continue its market-friendly economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.9 points or 0.04 percent, to 15,972.93, the S&P 500 gained 1.84 points or 0.1 percent, to 1,789.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.572 points or 0.24 percent, to 3,941.125.