NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks drifted higher at the open of a holiday-abbreviated session on Friday, with major indexes on track for their third straight month of gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.65 points or 0.15 percent, to 16,121.98, the S&P 500 gained 1.86 points or 0.1 percent, to 1,809.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.76 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,058.515.