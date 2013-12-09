NEW YORK Dec 9 Wall Street rose modestly at the open on Monday, supported by inflation data from China, but gains were likely to be capped with a number of top Federal Reserve officials speaking throughout the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.12 points or 0.01 percent, to 16,022.32, the S&P 500 gained 2.4 points or 0.13 percent, to 1,807.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.715 points or 0.24 percent, to 4,072.236.