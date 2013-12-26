BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Thursday, putting the Dow on track for a sixth straight day of gains, although trading was expected to be light following the Christmas holiday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.26 points, or 0.29 percent, at 16,404.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.97 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,837.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.94 points, or 0.24 percent, at 4,165.35.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
