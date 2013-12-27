NEW YORK Dec 27 U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Friday, as the market's recent upward bias continued though investors were reluctant to make big bets with major indexes at all-time highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.96 points, or 0.23 percent, at 16,517.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,844.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.92 points, or 0.17 percent, at 4,174.10.

If the Dow closes higher on the day, that will mark a seventh straight daily rise for the index, its best streak since March.