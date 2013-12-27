BRIEF-IDBI Bank says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on April 11
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
NEW YORK Dec 27 U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Friday, as the market's recent upward bias continued though investors were reluctant to make big bets with major indexes at all-time highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.96 points, or 0.23 percent, at 16,517.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,844.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.92 points, or 0.17 percent, at 4,174.10.
If the Dow closes higher on the day, that will mark a seventh straight daily rise for the index, its best streak since March.
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad