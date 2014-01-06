NEW YORK Jan 6 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday, ahead of services sector and factory goods data that could provide clues on the momentum of U.S. economic growth at the start of the new year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56 points or 0.34 percent, to 16,525.99, the S&P 500 gained 5.42 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,836.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.656 points or 0.14 percent, to 4,137.562.