NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday in the wake of upbeat labor market data and as Macy's lifted the bar further for retailers after a stellar holiday season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.85 points or 0.24 percent, to 16,501.59, the S&P 500 gained 3.47 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,840.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.079 points or 0.31 percent, to 4,178.69.