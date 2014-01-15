NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 building on its biggest gain in nearly a month, after strong data and earnings from Bank of America pointed to continued improvement in the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.38 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,395.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.67 points or 0.2 percent, to 1,842.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.832 points or 0.33 percent, to 4,196.848.