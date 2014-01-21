NEW YORK Jan 21 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a two-session losing streak after a flurry of corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.66 points or 0.28 percent, to 16,504.22, the S&P 500 gained 10.4 points or 0.57 percent, to 1,849.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.095 points or 0.72 percent, to 4,227.676.

There are no market-moving economic data points on tap for Tuesday.