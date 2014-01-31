NEW YORK Jan 31 Wall Street dropped at the open on Friday and was set for its first monthly decline since August, hurt by weaker-than-expected inflation data in the euro zone and ongoing concerns about turbulence in emerging markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 150.73 points, or 0.95 percent, at 15,697.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.29 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,780.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 52.74 points, or 1.28 percent, at 4,070.38.