NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, underpinned by a slew of sturdy corporate results, as the market regained its footing following its largest selloff in months a day earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 50.35 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,423.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.78 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,749.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.08 points, or 0.58 percent, at 4,020.04.