NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, after a four-day rally left the S&P 500 within striking distance of a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.69 points or 0.02 percent, to 15,998.46, the S&P 500 gained 1.69 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,821.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.508 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,200.553.