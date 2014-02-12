US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, after a four-day rally left the S&P 500 within striking distance of a record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.69 points or 0.02 percent, to 15,998.46, the S&P 500 gained 1.69 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,821.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.508 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,200.553.
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss