NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. stock stocks advanced at the open on Friday, putting the S&P on track for its third straight weekly gain, buoyed by some strong results from technology companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.53 points or 0.02 percent, to 16,135.76, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,841.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.667 points or 0.27 percent, to 4,279.211.