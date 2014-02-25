NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 brushing against its record intraday high of the previous session, lifted by gains from Home Depot and Macy's and after home prices rose more than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.69 points or 0.07 percent, to 16,218.83, the S&P 500 lost 0.17 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,847.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.453 points or 0.06 percent, to 4,295.421.