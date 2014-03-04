NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops involved in a military exercise near the Russian border with Ukraine back to their bases, easing fears of a possible war in the region.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 142.25 points or 0.88 percent, to 16,310.28, the S&P 500 gained 16.28 points or 0.88 percent, to 1,862.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.509 points or 1.27 percent, to 4,331.81.