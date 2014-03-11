BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Tuesday as investors continued to be cautious amid persisting tensions in Ukraine, while the S&P 500 was within striking distance of its recent record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.52 points, or 0.09 percent, at 16,433.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.18 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,879.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.21 points, or 0.19 percent, at 4,342.66.
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)