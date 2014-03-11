NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Tuesday as investors continued to be cautious amid persisting tensions in Ukraine, while the S&P 500 was within striking distance of its recent record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.52 points, or 0.09 percent, at 16,433.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.18 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,879.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.21 points, or 0.19 percent, at 4,342.66.