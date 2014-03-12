NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a third straight decline, as concerns grew over the strength of China's economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.69 points, or 0.41 percent, to 16,284.56, the S&P 500 lost 9.24 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,858.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.495 points, or 0.52 percent, to 4,284.693.