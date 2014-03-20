NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Thursday as investors continued to digest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who raised the specter of an earlier-than-expected hike in interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.57 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,200.6, the S&P 500 lost 1.46 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,859.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.35 points or 0.08 percent, to 4,304.252. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)