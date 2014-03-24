BRIEF-India cenbank sets underwriting commissions for April 28 bond auction
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as soft Chinese manufacturing data raised hopes of fresh stimulus to the world's second-largest economy, though tensions over Ukraine weighed on sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.89 points or 0.45 percent, to 16,375.66, the S&P 500 gained 5.84 points or 0.31 percent, to 1,872.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.657 points or 0.3 percent, to 4,289.445. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% (Apr 26) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% -----------------------------------