US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday, putting S&P 500 on track for a third straight advance, after the benchmark index closed out its fifth straight quarter of gains and ahead of data on manufacturing.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.77 points, or 0.34 percent, to 16,514.43, the S&P 500 gained 6.65 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,878.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.953 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,222.947. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)