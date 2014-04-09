NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on
Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second straight
advance, after Alcoa Inc reported adjusted profits that
beat expectations.
Investors were also looking ahead to minutes from the most
recent Federal Reserve meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.55 points,
or 0.38 percent, at 16,318.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.57 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,857.53. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.37 points, or 0.50
percent, at 4,133.36.
Shares of Alcoa rose 4.5 percent to $13.11.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)