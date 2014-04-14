US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday, following a sharp selloff last session, with earnings results from Citigroup and strong retail sales data lifting sentiment while traders kept tabs on the possible escalation of hostilities in Ukraine.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.83 points or 0.5 percent, to 16,106.58, the S&P 500 gained 10.49 points or 0.58 percent, to 1,826.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.053 points or 0.98 percent, to 4,038.787. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss