NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday, following a sharp selloff last session, with earnings results from Citigroup and strong retail sales data lifting sentiment while traders kept tabs on the possible escalation of hostilities in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.83 points or 0.5 percent, to 16,106.58, the S&P 500 gained 10.49 points or 0.58 percent, to 1,826.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.053 points or 0.98 percent, to 4,038.787. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)